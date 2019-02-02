Dr. Corinna Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corinna Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Corinna Cooper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Johnson County Ob-gyn Chartered7440 W FRONTAGE RD, Shawnee, KS 66203 Directions (913) 236-6455
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Cooper's for over 16 years. She "listens" when you talk to her and she "hears" what you say. I have had 9 miscarriages, in the past and 2 live births. This past year I had a hysterectomy and it was easy and no complications. I trust Dr. Cooper more than I have any other Gynecologist. Trust me I have seen a LOT over the years from coast to coast. I have also recommended co-workers and friends to Dr. Cooper over the years and they love her as much as I do.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
