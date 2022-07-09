Overview

Dr. Corine Creech, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Creech works at Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA and Gainesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.