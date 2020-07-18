Overview

Dr. Corina Stancey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Stancey works at Lakeway Eye Physicans Sgns PA in Lakeway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.