Dr. Corina Stancey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Corina Stancey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Stancey works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office: 1007 Ranch Road 620 S Ste 100, Lakeway, TX 78734
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stancey?
Dr Stancey and her Team are very professional. She is one of the Most Thorough Eye Doctors that My Wife & I had in the past 60+ Years..Eye Exams, Eye Surgeries, and Cataracts. We've been with her and her team for for almost 16 years not You wont forget Dr Stancey, once you have the pleasure of meeting her. Tom T Lakeway TX
About Dr. Corina Stancey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366445165
Education & Certifications
- University of Montreal
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Bucknell
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
