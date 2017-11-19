Dr. Corina Sandulescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandulescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corina Sandulescu, MD
Overview
Dr. Corina Sandulescu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL.
Dr. Sandulescu works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Park Ridge - S Northwest350 S Northwest Hwy Ste 112, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 825-8108
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandulescu?
I started seeing Dr. S this year and she just delivered my 4th child. She is everything you would want in a doctor. She's patient, knowledgeable and takes the time to answer questions. Her bedside manner makes you feel very comfortable. I had a question when the office was closed. She was on call and called me back within a minute of receiving my message. During appointments, she's attentive and thorough.I'm so happy she joined this practice and will be coming back to see her.
About Dr. Corina Sandulescu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Romanian
- 1750657490
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandulescu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandulescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandulescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandulescu works at
Dr. Sandulescu speaks Romanian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandulescu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandulescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandulescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandulescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.