Dr. Coridon Quinn IV, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Coridon Quinn IV, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.

Dr. Quinn IV works at Carolina Spine/Neurosurgery Ctr in Asheville, NC with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Spine/Neurosurgery Ctr
    7 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 255-7776
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    University of Minnesota Children's Hospital Fairview
    420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 624-6666

  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cranial Trauma
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cranial Trauma
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm

Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Coridon Quinn IV, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 1558705582
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quinn IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quinn IV has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

