Dr. Coridon Quinn IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Coridon Quinn IV, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Quinn IV works at
Locations
Carolina Spine/Neurosurgery Ctr7 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 255-7776Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University of Minnesota Children's Hospital Fairview420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 624-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quinn performed an ACDF procedure for me, Levels C4-5 and C5-6. Superb surgeon, unparalleled bedside manner, treated me as a colleague. Also an athlete, so able to advise on my recovery progression. Recommend Dr. Quinn enthusiastically!
About Dr. Coridon Quinn IV, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1558705582
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn IV works at
