Dr. Cori Agarwal, MD
Dr. Cori Agarwal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-7719
Univ Of Utah Plastic Surgery30 N 1900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-8419
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Agerwal is very good at communication, listening, explaining and teaching. I felt heard! Ever more importantly, she has crazy, mad, fantastic skills as a surgeon. I heard she is the best in Utah, and I totally agree!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Plastic Surgery
