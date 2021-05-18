Overview

Dr. Corey Wulf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Wulf works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN, Eden Prairie, MN and Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.