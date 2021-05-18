See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Edina, MN
Dr. Corey Wulf, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Corey Wulf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Wulf works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN, Eden Prairie, MN and Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Edina - Crosstown
    4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove
    9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7777
  3. 3
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Eden Prairie
    12982 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7470
  4. 4
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Eagan - Viking Lakes
    2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7600
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • PreferredOne
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 18, 2021
    After suffering from bone-on-bone osteoarthritis in my knees for years, I finally decided to start with one total knee replacement in April, 2021. I was referred to Dr. Wulf. I recommend him very highly for both his excellent work and his willingness to take the time to answer all of my questions. He did a wonderful job on my knee and I'm recovering very quickly. In fact, I'll probably be seeing him in Sept. or Oct. to get the other knee replaced.
    Linda M. — May 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Corey Wulf, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811968365
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellowship In Sports Medicine At Minnesota Orthopedic Sports Medicine Institute
    • Mayo School of Medicine
    • Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corey Wulf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wulf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wulf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wulf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wulf has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wulf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wulf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wulf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wulf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wulf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

