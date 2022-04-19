Overview

Dr. Corey Wesner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Neenah, WI. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Wesner works at Wesner Corey DPM in Neenah, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.