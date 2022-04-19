Dr. Corey Wesner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wesner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Wesner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Corey Wesner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Neenah, WI. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
Wesner Corey DPM1440 S Commercial St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 383-1825
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wesner?
I had surgeries on both of my feet, one being pronated and the other having arthritis... Dr Wesner listens to everything you have to say, gets right to the point on what should be done, he's so friendly & so is all his staff, I would highly recommend him to anyone & I do. Thank you Dr. Wesner for all you do!
About Dr. Corey Wesner, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1861493967
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wesner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wesner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wesner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wesner has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wesner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wesner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wesner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wesner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wesner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.