Dr. Corey Wasserman, MD

Pediatrics
5 (43)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Corey Wasserman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Wasserman works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Tribeca in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Tribeca
    40 Worth St, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Newborn Jaundice
Acute Pharyngitis
Fever
Newborn Jaundice
Acute Pharyngitis

Fever Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 09, 2022
    Dr. Wasserman is the best. I highly recommend her. She is so warm and friendly - Our 3 boys love her. She's very engaging and thorough. Highly recommend her.
Kim — Mar 09, 2022
    About Dr. Corey Wasserman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922393008
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corey Wasserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wasserman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wasserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wasserman works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Tribeca in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wasserman’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasserman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasserman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

