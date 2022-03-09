Dr. Corey Wasserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Wasserman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Corey Wasserman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Wasserman works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Tribeca40 Worth St, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wasserman is the best. I highly recommend her. She is so warm and friendly - Our 3 boys love her. She’s very engaging and thorough. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Corey Wasserman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1922393008
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
