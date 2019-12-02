Dr. Corey Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Corey Wagner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Wagner works at
Locations
1
Mercy Hospital Saint Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-2490
2
Mercy Clinic Minimally Invasive Gynecology621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 499A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-7650
3
Fenton1203 Smizer Mill Rd Ste 106, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 251-7650
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
After a misdiagnosis by another doctor, I was sent to Dr. Wagner. I couldn't be more pleased with the care, acurate diagnosis, and treatment. My surgery was complicated, my questions were answered, and I had complete trust in Dr. Wagner. I would highly recommend him for endometriosis surgery.
About Dr. Corey Wagner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1144428038
Education & Certifications
- Aagl Sponsored Fellowship In Minimally Invasive Gynecology, St Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, Ny
- St John's Mercy Medical Center
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Illinois State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
