Dr. Corey Truman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bowling Green, KY.
Hartland Family Dental Care1025 Ashley St Ste A, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 793-0703Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a former patient of Dr Truman's at a Louisville dentistry. He is the best!!! He made me comfortable (pulling 3 teeth was stressful) and absolutely painless! I wish I could drive to Bowling Green to follow up. Thank you Dr Truman.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1780067603
Dr. Truman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Truman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.