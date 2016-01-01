See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Monroeville, PA
Dr. Corey Toocheck, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Corey Toocheck, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Toocheck works at Premiere Med Assoc Internal Med in Monroeville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Med Assoc Internal Med
    3824 Northern Pike Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 371-6414

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Obesity
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Shingles
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Urinary Stones
Viral Hepatitis
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Corey Toocheck, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1699137810
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
