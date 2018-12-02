Overview

Dr. Corey Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Thompson works at Wake Orthopaedics in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Limb Pain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.