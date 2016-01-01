Dr. Ruth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corey Ruth, MD
Dr. Corey Ruth, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ruth works at
Keystone Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Center227 N Broad St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-7000
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
About Dr. Corey Ruth, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1659339232
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ruth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruth. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruth.
