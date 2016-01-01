See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Corey Ruth, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Corey Ruth, MD

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
2 (12)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Corey Ruth, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ruth works at Keystone Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Center in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Compare with other Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neil Levin, DO
Dr. Neil Levin, DO
8 (58)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Dibona, DO
Dr. Anthony Dibona, DO
10 (41)
View Profile
Dr. Millicent Channell, DO
Dr. Millicent Channell, DO
10 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keystone Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Center
    227 N Broad St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 762-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ruth?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Corey Ruth, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Corey Ruth, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ruth to family and friends

    Dr. Ruth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ruth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Corey Ruth, MD.

    About Dr. Corey Ruth, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659339232
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ruth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruth works at Keystone Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ruth’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruth. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Corey Ruth, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.