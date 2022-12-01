Dr. Corey Rothrock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Rothrock, MD
Dr. Corey Rothrock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rock Valley, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera Queen Of Peace, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital, Brookings Health System, Hawarden Regional Healthcare, Hegg Health Center, Huron Regional Medical Center, Lakes Regional Healthcare and Sanford Usd Medical Center.
Rock Valley, IA Outreach - Hegg Health Center1202 21st Ave, Rock Valley, IA 51247 Directions (888) 331-5890
Orthopedic Institute, Brookings407 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006 Directions (605) 692-7666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 331-5890Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Avera Queen Of Peace
- Avera Sacred Heart Hospital
- Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital
- Brookings Health System
- Hawarden Regional Healthcare
- Hegg Health Center
- Huron Regional Medical Center
- Lakes Regional Healthcare
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
Dr Rothrock is a great doctor and he has a great staff
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
