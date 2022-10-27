Overview

Dr. Corey Rosenbaum, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Rosenbaum works at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedic and Sports Medicine at Palm Coast in Palm Coast, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.