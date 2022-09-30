Dr. Corey Ponder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Ponder, MD
Dr. Corey Ponder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony.
OSOI - Edmond13401 N Western Ave Ste 301, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 218-2530Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
- SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony
I can run & jump & no pain and I’m no 65. I have two knee replacement surgery’s, why wife has had a knee and hip replacement, and my mother-in-law (age 88) had a knee replacement and was so glad she had it done, I recommend Dr. Corey Ponder and his team to everyone, knowing that with Dr. Ponder & Jesus they will be in great hands.
- University of Utah
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
Dr. Ponder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ponder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ponder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ponder has seen patients for Joint Pain, Knee Replacement and Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ponder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.