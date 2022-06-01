Overview

Dr. Corey Passman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Passman works at CMG Urology Center - Langhorne Road in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.