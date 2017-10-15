Dr. Pacek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corey Pacek, MD
Overview
Dr. Corey Pacek, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Pacek works at
Locations
Pittsburgh Office9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 2120, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-0600
Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers127 Oneida Valley Rd Ste 302, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (866) 874-7483
Butler Memorial Hospital1 Hospital Way, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 283-6666
- 4 7500 Brooktree Rd Ste 302, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 431-0740
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Loved Dr. Pacek! Very good doctor. By far one of the best Doctors I have ever met! I recommened him to anyone I know that is having issues with their hands.
About Dr. Corey Pacek, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1912100314
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Pacek works at
Dr. Pacek has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
