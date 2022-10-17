Overview

Dr. Corey Musselman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Rex Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Musselman works at Crescent Family Practice in Cary, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.