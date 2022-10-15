Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corey Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Corey Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Locations
Corey A Miller MD PC1485 E 3900 S Ste 103, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 277-1087
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Miller for many years and have never had an appointment that was anything less than satisfaction. He is great as a doctor and as a person. He answers questions, listens to comments and complaints. His staff is wonderful and are always very friendly and courteous. I recommend him and his staff whole heartedly. Thank you for the help you've given for so long!
About Dr. Corey Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
