Overview

Dr. Corey Mayo, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Canadian Valley Hospital.



Dr. Mayo works at INTEGRIS Orthopedics Yukon in Yukon, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.