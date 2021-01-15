Dr. Mayberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corey Mayberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Corey Mayberger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Mayberger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Caremore Health Plan750 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (602) 230-7373
-
2
Avondale Elementary School District #44235 W Western Ave, Avondale, AZ 85323 Directions (602) 230-7373
-
3
Integrative Health Center University of Arizona3033 N Central Ave Ste 700, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 230-7373Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayberger?
I found Dr Mayberger to be very affable, caring, easy to talk to, attentive to my points and concerns and responsive. He helped me identify problems, set goals and helped me get the additional help I needed. I always left feeling much better than I did when I came in. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Corey Mayberger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386723195
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayberger works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayberger. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.