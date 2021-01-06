Overview

Dr. Corey Mark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center and Lake Granbury Medical Center.



Dr. Mark works at Lakeside Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Granbury, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.