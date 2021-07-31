Dr. Corey Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Jacobs, MD
Overview
Dr. Corey Jacobs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Baldwin County Primary Care LLC619 E Laurel Ave, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-3351Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Leavitt Womens Health Care1550 ELK CREEK DR, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 529-5942
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacobs is amazing. He’s been my gynecologist since I’ve needed one here in Foley, and he even did my hysterectomy. He’s the only one I trust.
About Dr. Corey Jacobs, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.