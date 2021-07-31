Overview

Dr. Corey Jacobs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobs works at Gulf Coast Med Spa in Foley, AL with other offices in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.