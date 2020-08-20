See All Pediatric Surgeons in Lansing, KS
Dr. Corey Iqbal, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Corey Iqbal, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Lansing, KS. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Iqbal works at Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery in Lansing, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO, Lees Summit, MO and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Surgical Specialists - Lansing
    1004 Progress Dr Ste 220, Lansing, KS 66043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-6872
  2. 2
    Midwest Women s Healthcare Kansas City
    5841 NW 72nd St Ste T411, Kansas City, MO 64151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-6873
  3. 3
    Pediatric Surgical Specialists - Lee's Summit
    2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 120, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5271
  4. 4
    Pediatric Surgical Specialists - Overland Park
    12200 W 106th St Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5270
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Sickle Cell Screening
Umbilical Hernia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Sickle Cell Screening

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 20, 2020
    I went into Coreys office regarding my Pectus Excavatum. He explained everything I ever wanted to know about my condition, laid out all of my options and answered all of my questions. Really appreciate it Corey.
    Tyler — Aug 20, 2020
    About Dr. Corey Iqbal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578533675
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Mercy Hospital|University of California At San Francisco
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Department of Surgery
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
