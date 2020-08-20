Overview

Dr. Corey Iqbal, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Lansing, KS. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Iqbal works at Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery in Lansing, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO, Lees Summit, MO and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.