Overview

Dr. Corey Hunter, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Hunter works at Ainsworth Institute Of Pain Management in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Nerve Block and Sympathetic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.