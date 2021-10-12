Dr. Corey Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Hunter, MD
Overview
Dr. Corey Hunter, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Hunter works at
Locations
-
1
Ainsworth Institute of Pain Managment Pllc115 E 57th St Ste 1210, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 203-2813
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fidelis Care
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunter?
Great service and very clean
About Dr. Corey Hunter, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1194999532
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital - North
- Drexel U, College of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter works at
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Nerve Block and Sympathetic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.