Dr. Corey Howard, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Corey Howard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Howard works at Howard Health And Wellness in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Howard Health And Wellness
    1048 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 101, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 331-2285
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hypothyroidism
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hypothyroidism
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 19, 2021
    I had my first visit with Dr. Howard with the intent of establishing a primary care physician in Naples. I found him to be extremely professional, intelligent, and well informed. He devoted much time to answering my numerous questions in detail and with patience. I look forward to continuing my healthcare relationship with him.
    Barbara Rodio — Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. Corey Howard, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730268996
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Gastroenterology
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • Hillside Hosp-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
