Dr. Corey Hatfield, DO
Overview
Dr. Corey Hatfield, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Clark Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
Locations
Arthritis Center of Lexington330 Waller Ave Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 254-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hatfield treated me for a year for an autoimmune disease. He explained clearly about what was wrong, the treatment plan and followed through with me every step of the way. I had a few issues and had to call his office. His staff consulted with Dr. Hatfield and got back to me right away. He was very active in my care. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Corey Hatfield, DO
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
