Dr. Corey Harkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MAINE / AUGUSTA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Plastic Surgery Center of the South120 Vann St NE Ste 150, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 421-1242
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had a breast augmentation performed by Dr. Harkins and he did an EXCELLENT job. The office is very professional, clean and handled everything perfectly. I HIGHLY recommend!
About Dr. Corey Harkins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Flordia Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF MAINE / AUGUSTA CAMPUS
- Notre Dame
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Harkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.