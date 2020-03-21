See All Plastic Surgeons in Marietta, GA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Corey Harkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MAINE / AUGUSTA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Harkins works at Plastic Surgery Center of the South in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Center of the South
    120 Vann St NE Ste 150, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 421-1242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 21, 2020
    I had a breast augmentation performed by Dr. Harkins and he did an EXCELLENT job. The office is very professional, clean and handled everything perfectly. I HIGHLY recommend!
    About Dr. Corey Harkins, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1255591814
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Flordia Affiliated Hospitals
    • UNIVERSITY OF MAINE / AUGUSTA CAMPUS
    • Notre Dame
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corey Harkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Harkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Harkins works at Plastic Surgery Center of the South in Marietta, GA.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

