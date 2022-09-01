Dr. Corey Goolsby, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goolsby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Goolsby, DPM
Overview
Dr. Corey Goolsby, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Goolsby works at
Locations
-
1
Wellmed Doctors Hospital Senior Clinic3301 S Alameda St Ste 306, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 884-3984
-
2
Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area7101 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 884-3984
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goolsby?
nice staff doctor put me immediately at ease explained everything in laymen language and answered all questions i would highly recommend
About Dr. Corey Goolsby, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1790120681
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goolsby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goolsby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goolsby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goolsby works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goolsby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goolsby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goolsby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goolsby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.