Dr. Corey Frucht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frucht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Frucht, MD
Overview
Dr. Corey Frucht, MD is a dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. Dr. Frucht completed a residency at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Frucht is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Santa Barbara Skin Care2320 Bath St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 270-2087
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Corey Frucht, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1457606238
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- Yale University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Frucht?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frucht has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frucht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frucht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frucht has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frucht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frucht speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Frucht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frucht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frucht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frucht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.