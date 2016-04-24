Dr. Corey Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Foster, MD
Dr. Corey Foster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Allen Parish Hospital, Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Dequincy Memorial Hospital, Jennings American Legion Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Cardiovascular Specialists of Southwest Louisiana, 600 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601. Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
- Allen Parish Hospital
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Dequincy Memorial Hospital
- Jennings American Legion Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I saw Dr. Foster in the hospital for chest pain. He was wonderful. He ran some tests and assured me that my chest pain wasn't coming from my heart. He was very nice and personable.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1669693867
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.