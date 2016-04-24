Overview

Dr. Corey Foster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Allen Parish Hospital, Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Dequincy Memorial Hospital, Jennings American Legion Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Foster works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Lake Charles in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.