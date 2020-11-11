Dr. Corey Forester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Forester, MD
Overview
Dr. Corey Forester, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and St. Claire HealthCare.
Dr. Forester works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 701, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN206 BEVINS LN, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- St. Claire HealthCare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forester?
Been seeing dr Adkins for 2 years with no answers.. seen dr. Forrester for the first time today and got all my questions answered and a plan to fix the problem!! He’s very compassionate and sincerely cares about his patients!!! He will definitely be my new doctor!!
About Dr. Corey Forester, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1508032459
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Forester using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Forester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forester works at
Dr. Forester has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Forester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.