Overview

Dr. Corey Forester, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and St. Claire HealthCare.



Dr. Forester works at Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN in Lexington, KY with other offices in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

