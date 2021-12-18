Dr. Corey M Fidler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fidler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey M Fidler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Corey M Fidler, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA.
Dr. Fidler works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Martinsville1107A Brookdale St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Directions (540) 510-6200
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Westlake35 Medical Ct, Hardy, VA 24101 Directions (540) 510-6200
Carilion Clinic Wound Center101 Elm Ave SE Fl 1, Roanoke, VA 24013 Directions (540) 224-4325
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Salem1935 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Corey M Fidler, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1942566252
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fidler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fidler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fidler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fidler has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion Surgery and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fidler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fidler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fidler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fidler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fidler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.