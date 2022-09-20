Overview

Dr. Corey Conn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, AVALA Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Conn works at Advanced Pain Institute in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.