Dr. Corey Bruce, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (27)
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Corey Bruce, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Bruce works at DHMG Midtown Obstetrics & Gynecology in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
High Risk Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
High Risk Pregnancy

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
High Risk Pregnancy
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Birth Control
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Migraine
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Thrombosis
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 23, 2022
    He is very knowledgeable and always has different options for me when one doesn't work.
    Kayla — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Corey Bruce, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    26 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1164423067
    Education & Certifications

    • Maricopa Integrated Health System
    • Phoenix Integrated Res in ObGyn
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • Idaho State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruce works at DHMG Midtown Obstetrics & Gynecology in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bruce’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

