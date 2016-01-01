Dr. Corey Brotz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Brotz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Corey Brotz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).
Dr. Brotz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Einstein Gastroenterology at Cottman Ave700 Cottman Ave Ste 201, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 742-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brotz?
About Dr. Corey Brotz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1609081041
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brotz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brotz works at
Dr. Brotz has seen patients for Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brotz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brotz speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brotz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brotz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brotz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brotz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.