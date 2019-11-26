Overview

Dr. Corey Bickoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Bickoff works at Corey Bickoff MD in Freeport, NY with other offices in Rosedale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.