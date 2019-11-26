Dr. Corey Bickoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Bickoff, MD
Dr. Corey Bickoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Corey Bickoff MD294 W Merrick Rd Ste 5, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (516) 223-3337
- 2 13835 Brookville Blvd, Rosedale, NY 11422 Directions (718) 723-9410
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Dr. Bickoff is an excellent doctor. I have been his patient for many years. He is thorough and knows his patients records, we're not just a number or a name on a chart. He explains everything in full detail. He is very professional and it is evident that he enjoys helping people in this field of medicine. Thanks for years of support, Dr. Bickoff!
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- SUNY Hlth Scis Ctr
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Dr. Bickoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bickoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bickoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bickoff has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bickoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bickoff speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.