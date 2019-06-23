Dr. Corey Berlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Berlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Corey Berlin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Berlin works at
Locations
Raleigh Endocrine Associates2709 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 320, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 876-7692
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
So far my experience has been awesome, and Dr. Berlin answered a lot of questions that I did not know or understand what was going on with me.
About Dr. Corey Berlin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1154399418
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berlin works at
Dr. Berlin has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.
