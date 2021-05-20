Overview

Dr. Corey Anden, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Brigham City Community Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Anden works at Mt. Ogden Surgery Center in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.