Dr. Cordula Holzer, MD

Psychiatry
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cordula Holzer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universitaet Zu Koeln, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Holzer works at Bella Vista Psychiatry, LLC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bella Vista Psychiatry, LLC
    825 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 317-9245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CompPsych
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independence Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 01, 2021
    I'm surprised to see so many negative reviews. Dr. Holzer has always been responsive and attentive to my needs. She never forgets our conversations and has did a wonderful job over the past 2 or 3 years helping me pin point my disorders and treating them effectively.
    About Dr. Cordula Holzer, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1073534764
    Education & Certifications

    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Downstate Med Center|Downstate Med Ctr
    • Universitaet Zu Koeln, Medizinische Fakultat
    • University of Cologne
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cordula Holzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holzer works at Bella Vista Psychiatry, LLC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Holzer’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

