Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordia Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Cordia Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1935 S Wabash Ave Ste 4, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 526-3807
-
2
Womens Progressive Healthcare2600 S Michigan Ave Ste 305, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 326-4500
-
3
Educare Early Intervention3473 S King Dr, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 326-1792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
She is a very professional OB, and relaxes me very much. Because this is my first pregnancy, l feel nervous. She was very careful to help me check up, the office member are very friendly. I am so happy she is my OB.
About Dr. Cordia Clark, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
- 1861676538
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clark speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.