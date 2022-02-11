Dr. Cordell Nwokeji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwokeji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cordell Nwokeji, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cordell Nwokeji, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine.
Dr. Nwokeji works at
Premier Urology of Kingwood, 215 Kingwood Executive Dr Ste 250, Kingwood, TX 77339
Dr. Nwokeji is an outstanding, caring, a highly experienced physician. He takes time, listens to patients and delivers outstanding care. His staff is very friendly & cordial. He treated me for BPH and did an outstanding job. He stands by you for advice. Thank you Dr. Nwokeji
- Southern Illinois University
- howard university hospital
- MORRISTOWN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- Urology
