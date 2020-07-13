Overview

Dr. Cordell Klein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Klein works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.