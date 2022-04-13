Dr. Cordelia Uddoh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uddoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cordelia Uddoh, MD
Overview
Dr. Cordelia Uddoh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Uddoh works at
Locations
Premier Vision608 Easton Rd Ste C, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Uddoh provides excellent evaluation/assessment, and treatment. She provides details regarding eye conditions and treatment options.. Staff is courteous.
About Dr. Cordelia Uddoh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1821179243
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uddoh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uddoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uddoh works at
Dr. Uddoh has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Stye and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uddoh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Uddoh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uddoh.
