Dr. Cordelia Uddoh, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cordelia Uddoh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Uddoh works at Premier Vision in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Vision
    608 Easton Rd Ste C, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Apr 13, 2022
Dr. Uddoh provides excellent evaluation/assessment, and treatment. She provides details regarding eye conditions and treatment options.. Staff is courteous.
Diane Williams — Apr 13, 2022
Photo: Dr. Cordelia Uddoh, MD
About Dr. Cordelia Uddoh, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821179243
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
Internship
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cordelia Uddoh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uddoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Uddoh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Uddoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Uddoh has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Stye and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uddoh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Uddoh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uddoh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uddoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uddoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

