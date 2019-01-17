Overview

Dr. Cordelia Moscrip, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Moscrip works at UT Health in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.