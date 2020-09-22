Dr. Cord Sturgeon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturgeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cord Sturgeon, MD
Dr. Cord Sturgeon, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Prentice Women’s Hospital250 E Superior St Ste 520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0900
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 17-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0900
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Sturgeon professional and patient oriented. I would highly recommend him. I was fortunate he was on call for surgery when I arrived.
- Surgical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Spanish
- 1427025139
- University of California-San Francisco
- Univ of IL
- Univ Of Il Hosp/Univ Of Il
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- General Surgery
