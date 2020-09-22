Overview

Dr. Cord Sturgeon, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sturgeon works at Northwestern Medical Fclty Fndt in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cancer and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.