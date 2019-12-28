Overview

Dr. Corby Smithton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Smithton works at Stillwater Family Care in Stillwater, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.