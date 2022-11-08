Overview

Dr. Corbin Ballam, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ballam works at NORTHWEST ALLIED PHYSICIANS in Oro Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.